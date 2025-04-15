UNILORIN Student Sets Global Record In Mathematics Marathon Lesson

Share

A 400-level Mathematics Student of the University of Ilorin, Kazeem Sanusi, has set a new Guinness World Record for the Longest Mathematics Lesson, delivering a lecture that lasted 31 hours, 42 minutes, and 54 seconds.

According to a statement by the University’s Director of Public Affairs, Kunle Akogun, the groundbreaking event which was witnessed by representatives of the Guinness World Records surpassed the previous record of 26 hours of non-stop teaching.

Sanusi accomplished the remarkable feat to the applause of a captivated audience, which included the Vice Chancellor, Wahab Egbewole, SAN; Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Services), Adegboyega Fawole; Registrar, Mansur Alfanla; Dean of Physical Sciences, Abdullahi Alafara Baba; Acting Dean of Student Affairs, Alex Akanmu; and the Student Union President, Comrade Victor Agezeh, among others.

He is now awaiting official confirmation from the Guinness World Records.

Congratulating the student prodigy, Vice Chancellor Egbewole said the University is “immensely proud of Kazeem’s achievement, and we will continue to encourage others to find their passion and pursue it.”

Egbewole also expressed hope that, with the enabling environment provided by the University Management, more students would be inspired by Kazeem’s feat to break new ground and continue to make the institution proud.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

