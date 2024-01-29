UNILORIN Student Kidnapped Within School Premises

A zoology student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) identified as Moyosore Bright has been reportedly kidnapped within the school premises by hoodlums.

Confirming the development in a statement on Sunday, the Kwara State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi said, “The DPO Tanke received information that a 100-level student of the University of Ilorin was abducted within the school premises

“Upon receipt of the information, the DPO and a team responded promptly. Preliminary Investigation revealed that on 26th January 2024 at about 1400hrs, a female student named Moyosore Bright of the Zoology Department, University of Ilorin boarded a mini bus (Korope) at the school terminus on the main campus alongside other students with the intent of heading to her hostel at Tanke.

“However, she suddenly regained consciousness in the bush at about 1900hrs of the same day, several kilometres away from the Ilorin metropolis.

“No mark of violence on her while her mobile handset was intact but the following items were stolen from her- a gold chain, ATM cards and N3,000 naira.”

According to the spokeswoman, an investigation is ongoing to find the perpetrators of the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, reassured the public that the command would continue to battle all forms of crime and criminality while ensuring a safe environment for the good people of Kwara state.

“The CP further urged everyone to report any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest police station or through any of the following emergency contact numbers, 07032069501 or 08125275046,” he further stated.