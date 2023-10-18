UNILORIN Student Commits Suicide After Lending Online Lover N500,000

A student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) simply identified as Sanni Hameedat, has reportedly taken her own life after loaning a boy she met on the social media platform, Snapchat, the sum of N500,000.

Confirming the incident, the private hostel management where she lived in a statement on Thursday said Hameedat was participating in her Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) when the incident occurred.

The management explained that her death was linked to pressure from the application agents, who were demanding a swift repayment, as well as her brother’s inability to provide financial assistance, which resulted in her experiencing depression.

The statement reads, “The cause of Suicide was traced to financial misappropriation. She was entrusted with a significant sum of money by her mother. She crossed paths with a guy on Snapchat and developed a friendship.

READ ALSO:

“When the boy claimed that his mother was battling breast cancer and urgently needed N500,000, the compassionate and emotional lady decided to help him by lending him half of the N1 million she held for her mother. And the boy promised to repay the borrowed money.

“However, when her mother needed the money back, the boy abruptly cut off up all contact, blocking her. This left her deeply troubled and in order for her to make up the missing N500,000, she resorted to borrowing money from various apps.”

Hameedat managed to accumulate N450,000 from various loan apps, and she combined it with her savings of N50,000 to meet the borrowed N500,000.

The management also stated that Hameedat was reported to have consumed a bottle of the pesticide Sniper the night before her demise. Her roommate, who had gone to bed early, woke up in the middle of the night to find her in distress, foaming from the mouth, and vomiting.

The statement concluded, “Alarmed, the roommate sought help, and she was rushed to UITH before being declared dead.”

The Student Union President, Ologundudu Adesunkanmi, popularly called Royal Prince, confirmed the incident in a chat with newsmen.

He said, “The Vice-Chancellor and dean of Student Affairs are very much aware of the issue, and they have reported to the appropriate authority to begin a full-length investigation into the matter. It is sad that the university community lost her in such a devastating manner.”