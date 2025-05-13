UNILORIN Secures 100% NUC Accreditation

Share

The University of Ilorin has achieved a significant milestone by securing full accreditation for 36 of the 37 courses it presented for the National Universities Commission (NUC). The remaining course has also received interim accreditation.

The accreditation results, which were part of an exercise conducted in October and November 2024, were recently released in a letter dated April 30, 2025, addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu.

In the letter, signed by the NUC Ag. Director of Accreditation, Engr. Abraham Chundusu, the Commission confirmed that while 36 courses were granted full accreditation, one course—Hausa—was granted interim accreditation. No course was denied accreditation.

The letter outlined that the courses granted full accreditation include Finance from the Faculty of Management Sciences, Anatomy from the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, and Computer Science from the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences.

In the Faculty of Education, all 17 academic programs presented received full accreditation, while Chemical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology were also fully accredited.

The Faculties of Environmental Sciences, Clinical Sciences, and Pharmaceutical Sciences saw all their programs receive full accreditation. Additionally, three academic programs from the Faculty of Physical Sciences and four from the Faculty of Social Sciences were granted full accreditation. From the Faculty of Arts, Igbo received full accreditation while Hausa received interim accreditation.

In response to this achievement, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Egbewole, expressed immense pride and joy. In a statement issued by the University’s Spokesperson, Mr. Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor said, “We are happy to be so recognized, we are indeed elated.” He added that the recognition was a testament to the significant investments the University has made in human and material resources.

Prof. Egbewole thanked the Provost, Deans, Heads of Departments, and all Faculty members whose contributions made this achievement possible. He further assured that the University would continue to work diligently to sustain and build on its success.

“We hope to continue excelling and positioning the University for more recognitions,” he added, expressing his gratitude to all involved.

