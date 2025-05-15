UNILORIN Salutes Oloyede’s Courageous, Sincere Leadership

Share

The University of Ilorin has commended the exemplary leadership and integrity of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is’haq Oloyede, over his handling of the recent technical glitch during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Reacting to the public apology issued by Oloyede to the affected candidates, the Vice Chancellor of UNILORIN, Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, described the act as a rare demonstration of courage and sincerity in public service.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, Egbewole said:

“Only a conscientious, sincere, and courageous leader with genuine compassion for the people he serves would take full responsibility for a system failure not personally caused by him. What Emeritus Oloyede did is a mark of exceptional leadership.”

The Vice Chancellor noted that while many in similar positions might resort to excuses to avoid accountability, the JAMB Registrar’s decision to take ownership of the issue reflects a deep understanding of leadership responsibility.

“I was deeply moved by the remarkable humility and honesty with which Prof. Oloyede addressed the issue. It is not every leader that owns up to mistakes, let alone take responsibility for the infractions of others,” he added.

Egbewole said he was not surprised by the Registrar’s actions, recalling Prof. Oloyede’s deep-rooted association with the University of Ilorin — first as a student, then as a lecturer, and eventually as the institution’s 8th Vice Chancellor between 2007 and 2012.

“As a total product of UNILORIN, he was imbued with sound values and leadership qualities from his formative years. We are immensely proud of him as one of our finest ambassadors,” the Vice Chancellor stated.

He praised Oloyede’s forthrightness and dedication to excellence, noting that he embodies the University’s ideals of integrity, transparency, and service.

Egbewole urged other public officeholders to emulate the JAMB Registrar’s sincerity and leadership ethos, emphasizing that such character is vital for national progress and the restoration of Nigeria’s lost glory.

He concluded by wishing Oloyede continued success and productivity in his ongoing tenure.

Share