The University of Ilorin and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) have set up a joint strategic committee that would promote cooperation between the two institutions.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Director of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, Mr Kunle Akogun, on the outcome of a meeting held between officials of the two institutions at the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

Mr Akogun, who disclosed this said while the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, led the UNILORIN team to the meeting, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Engr Bashir Bayo Ojulari, led the NNPC side.

According to the statement, discussions between the two parties centred on the establishment of a Centre of Excellence at the University of Ilorin, the first in West Africa, that would be dedicated to practical engineering and technology-driven research; and the endowment of an NNPC professorial chair at the better by far University to promote industry-leading expertise.

“The joint committee, which would refine the details of the partnership, is expected to report back within four weeks”, Akogun said.

Other members of the University of Ilorin delegation at the meeting included the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research, Technology and Innovation), Prof. Mukhtar Adeiza Etudaiye; the Registrar, Mr Mansur Adeleke Alfanla; and the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Prof. Joshua Olaoye, among others.