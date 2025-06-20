UNILORIN Management Hails Akogun On Chieftaincy Nomination

Share

The Management of the University of Ilorin, has welcomed the nomination of the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, for the chieftaincy title of the High Chief Akogun of Oke-Ode Land in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The nomination by the Akogun Chieftaincy family of Oke-Ode, is subject to ratification by the new Elesa of Oke-Ode when he is appointed.

This was contained in a letter dated June 18, 2025, which was signed on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, by the University Registrar, Mr Mansur Adeleke Alfanla, and addressed to Mr Akogun.

The letter read: “Your unanimous selection by the members of the Akogun Chieftaincy family is a clear testament to the high regard in which you are held by your family and the Community at large”, adding that “it is particularly heartening to note that your professional achievements, commitment to community service, and integrity played a significant role in this recognition.”

While congratulating Mr Akogun on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, management, staff and students of the University for attaining the prestigious traditional title, the Registrar expressed conviction that the Akogun-designate “will bring dignity, wisdom, and progressive leadership to this revered traditional office, just as you have distinguished yourself in the service to the University”.

Mr Alfanla wished Mr Akogun remarkable achievements as the Akogun of Oke-Ode Land.

