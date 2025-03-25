UNILORIN Maintains Zero-Tolerance For Cultism – VC

Share

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Wahab Egbewole (SAN), has reaffirmed the institution’s zero-tolerance policy on cultism.

Speaking at the university’s 2025 Iftar/Media Interactive Event held at the VC’s Lodge in Ilorin, Kwara State, Egbewole emphasized that UNILORIN remains committed to maintaining a safe and cult-free environment.

He noted that cultism and cult-related activities had been eradicated from the institution for over two decades, attributing this success to the university’s robust security system, effective student affairs unit, and responsible student leadership.

“For over two decades, UNILORIN has remained free of cultism, and we intend to keep it that way,” he stated. “We have a strong security architecture, a responsive student body, and a proactive student affairs division that ensure our campus remains safe and free of cult activities.”

Egbewole described 2025 as a landmark year for UNILORIN, marking its 50th anniversary.

He disclosed that various events had been lined up to commemorate the milestone, starting with an international conference and culminating in a grand anniversary celebration from November 23 to 28, 2025.

“In July, we will unveil the University Ambassador and present awards of excellence to distinguished alumni,” he announced. “The entire year has been dedicated to celebrating our legacy of excellence.”

He called for continued support from stakeholders in executing the anniversary programs.

The Vice Chancellor also noted UNILORIN’s commitment to religious inclusivity, noting that the institution fosters harmony among different faiths.

“Every Christmas, we celebrate with our Christian brothers and sisters, just as we do with Muslims during Ileya. UNILORIN stands out as an academic community where inclusivity is a priority,” he said.

On national issues, he addressed the ongoing constitutional debate surrounding Rivers State, advocating for legal reforms to prevent similar crises in the future.

“Our Faculty of Law recently held a roundtable on the Rivers State emergency declaration, and we believe constitutional amendments are necessary to address such issues,” he explained.

Regarding UNILORIN’s internationalisation drive, Egbewole explained the institution’s efforts to expand its global footprint.

“We have signed over 100 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with universities across the world and continue to strengthen our international education programs.

“In April, we will host an international conference as part of our 50th-anniversary celebrations,” he revealed.

The Vice Chancellor reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to excellence, security, and academic advancement, stating:

“Our vision and mission remain on course, and we are determined to achieve our goals before the end of this administration.”

