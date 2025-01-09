UNILORIN Intervenes In Alumni Association’s Rift

Share

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has said it is aware of the change in leadership of the institution’s Alumni Association with the election of a new executive committee led by Prof. Abdulrazaq Kilani on August 24, 2024.

Making this clarification in Ilorin on Wednesday, the Director of Corporate Affairs Kunle Akogun said Dr Wale Fasakin’s tenure “came to an end in 2021 through a resolution of the Association’s Congress”.

The authorities said: “A caretaker committee was, thereafter, put in place and it ran the affairs of the association till the August 2024 Congress where the new Kilani-led exco was elected.”

The former President allegedly led some people on a courtesy visit to an alumnus of the university, the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Services, Mrs Kemi Nandap.

Akogun said: “Even though the University Management does not want to dabble in the internal affairs of the alumni association, it can no longer sit back and watch the existing unity in the association to be destroyed by needless wrangling.”

Share

Please follow and like us: