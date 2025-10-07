UNILORIN Inducts 35 New Veterinary Doctors

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ilorin, has inducted 35 new veterinary doctors during its 7th induction and oath-taking ceremony held in Ilorin.

Delivering the keynote address, a former Vice President of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), Dr. Bala Muhammed, stressed that tackling today’s major health challenges requires interdisciplinary collaboration.

“Solutions to today’s greatest health challenges cannot be designed in isolation, they demand cooperation across veterinary medicine, human medicine, environmental sciences, and public policy,” he said.

Muhammed emphasized that the health of humans, animals, and the environment are interlinked, forming the core of the One Health approach, a global strategy that seeks collaborative efforts to achieve optimal health outcomes for all.

He lamented that despite recorded progress, veterinary services remain underfunded, under-recognized, and under-integrated into national health frameworks, creating surveillance gaps and weak laboratory capacities that often allow diseases to fester unnoticed.

“To truly protect one world, we must invest in veterinary infrastructure and laboratories, and foster collaboration among doctors, veterinarians, ecologists, and policymakers to strengthen education, funding, and data systems,” he added.

“Veterinarians must be recognized not only as responders but as guardians of planetary health.”

In her remarks, the Vice President of the VCN, Halimah Gambo, who represented the Council’s President, Prof. Mathew Adamu, urged the new doctors to uphold the ethics of the profession, serve with integrity, and show compassion in their practice.

She noted that by caring for animals, veterinary doctors indirectly safeguard the health of the nation.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. Adegboyega Fawole, charged the graduands to be worthy ambassadors of the institution wherever they find themselves.

Earlier, Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Saliu Ameen, explained that the ceremony marked the formal licensing of the graduands as veterinary professionals.

“This ceremony is not merely a ritual; it is a defining moment. It signifies the transition of our graduands from students of veterinary medicine to full members of a noble and globally relevant profession,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the graduands, Dr. Kareemot Babalola expressed gratitude to their lecturers for their mentorship throughout the six rigorous years of study. She also appreciated their parents for their spiritual, moral, and financial support.

Babalola urged her colleagues to be good ambassadors of both the university and Nigeria.