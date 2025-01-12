UNILORIN Inaugurates Advancement Board For Sustainable Growth

Share

Ahead of its upcoming Golden Anniversary, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), has inaugurated the university’s Advancement Board, highlighting the institution’s commitment to fostering innovation, building lasting partnerships, and driving sustainable growth for the future of the university.

Egbewole, who spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, over the weekend while inaugurating the Board, said: “The membership of the Board was carefully chosen by putting into consideration the values of integrity, excellence, courage, and commitment, among others.

“We equally chose the external members from the body of our alumnus to demonstrate that we have the capacity to deliver. This is especially important in light of the fact that 2025 is our golden anniversary.

The Board actually represents a convergence of talent, expertise, and dedication, comprising leaders from diverse sectors—academia, industry, government, and beyond.”

The Advancement Board, the VC emphasised, would serve as a bridge between the University and the broader society the institution is committed to serving, adding that: “Your role is to provide strategic guidance, innovative ideas, and invaluable networks that will propel our institution to new heights of excellence.

“Our vision as a University is to strive for excellence and to be a global leader in education, research, and community engagement. We aspire to produce graduates who are not only skilled but also equipped to make meaningful impacts in their respective fields.

“The University Advancement Board will be instrumental in helping us achieve this vision by strengthening our Resource Base: Identifying opportunities for resource mobilization, partnerships, and endowments enhancing Institutional Visibility: and advocating for our university on national and international platforms.

Besides, the Vice-Chancellor stated that the Board is to drive strategic Initiatives by offering insights to guide the institution’s priorities in areas such as infrastructure, academic excellence, and community development.

The terms of reference of the Board include: to develop strategies to enhance the University’s Fundraising and Partnership Initiatives;

Identify and pursue opportunities to expand the University’s influence and impact; oversee and support fundraising campaigns, sponsorships, and other resource mobilization efforts.

Others are to identify and cultivate relationships with potential donors, corporate sponsors, and philanthropic entities; foster strong relationships with alumni, community members, industry leaders, and other stakeholders; promote initiatives that build goodwill and strengthen stakeholder trust; monitor the effectiveness of advancement strategies and campaigns; and ensure alignment of advancement activities with the University’s vision, mission, values, and goals.

Egbewole added: “As we embark on this journey together, let us remember that the work of advancing our University is not the responsibility of a few but a collective endeavour. It requires vision, resilience, and collaboration. I am confident that, with your support, we will achieve remarkable milestones that will define the future of our institution and the communities we serve.”

The VC specifically charged the Board to come up with their workplace and the key performance indicators on a quarterly and annual basis “so that we can collectively measure how we are fairing as a Board”.

Egbewole, in a veiled reference to the recent confusion within the Alumni Association of the University, reiterated that this is the kind of activity that the Alumni Association should be engaged in as it is a way to give back to the University that produced them, rather than bickering over positions or fighting over pecuniary benefits for themselves.

He added: “Any Alumni Association worth its salt should look for ways to assist the University and not create issues for the University or bring out the University in a negative light.”

The VC, however, reiterated his faith in the Board in repositioning the University and ensuring that “our systems and processes are improved upon. I look forward to the injection of the private sector approaches to how we conduct the affairs of the Board for the ultimate benefit of the University”.

The Board is chaired by Dr Abdulwahab Ibrahim, FCA, with Alhaji Bolaji Elelu and Mr Abiodun Adediran Olatunji, SAN, serving as members. Statutory members of the Board include the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), who will serve as the Vice-Chancellor’s Representative and Alternate Chairman; the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Technology and Innovation), the Bursar, the University Librarian, and the Registrar, who will serve as the Secretary of the Board.

They would be joined by the University’s Internal Auditor, one member of the Senate, one member of the Congregation, one member of Convocation, and the Director of the Advancement Centre.

In his response, the Chairman of the Advancement Board, Dr Abdulwahab Ibrahim, thanked the University for the confidence reposed in him and the members of the Board, saying they would not disappoint the University as it was a rare privilege for them to give back to the institution.

He said: “Members of the Board are men and women of proven integrity and we will justify that confidence reposed in us. We were appointed based on our proven integrity to serve and I want to assure you all that we will do just that.”

