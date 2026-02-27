UNILORIN Honours Adedoyin, Two Other Media Gurus

A media guru, Chief Raheem Adedoyin, alongside two other media experts, has been conferred with an Award of Excellence by the Department of Mass Communication, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), for positively impacting young professionals in the field of journalism.

The two other media experts bestowed with the same award are Professor Adesina Lukman Azeez and Dr Mahmud Abdulraheem

Adedoyin, a former Editor of the Guardian Newspaper and Ex-Commissioner for Information in Kwara State, who is also the Oloriewe of Oro Kingdom, was selected for his pro bono services at the department, according to the organisers.

The former Editor, who dedicated the award to his students, past and present, said: “I dedicate my award to all my students. They are just too fantastic. A lot of them are excelling in the media world.”

Reiterating his commitment to the field of mass communication, Adedoyin recalled a scenario involving a former student who, now as a Masters Student in Europe, attended the IPI World Congress in Vienna last year.

“Such a privilege is part of the benefits of being my student. They are open to the real media world.”

In the words of the event citation author, “Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin is a distinguished media icon, a public servant, a scholar, who has, through the years of mentorship, built bridges to connect the students for the sole objective of providing invaluable professional insights.”

He worked with the Guardian Newspaper for several years before becoming the Commissioner of Information and, later that of Education in Kwara State.

He is currently the representative of Nigeria and Africa on the Executive Board of the International Press Institute in Geneva, Switzerland.

Oloriewe of Oro Kingdom stands as a global ambassador of press freedom and excellence. He is a man whose life embodies service and unwavering dedication to journalism and education.

The media celebrity holds the viewpoint that “there is nothing like being a journalist”.

He added: “Seeing one’s work triggering public policy change provides a unique, high-level sense of accomplishment that no other job offers.

“Above and beyond, the fast-paced, ever-changing nature of the news industry means that no two days are the same, providing constant intellectual challenges and preventing boredom.

“This honour is very significant to me because it is a celebration of professionalism and commitment to the advancement of the journalism profession.

“I am also taking this award so seriously because we don’t often celebrate ourselves as reporters and journalists. Other people are honoured and celebrated, but when it comes to us, we don’t celebrate ourselves. I think we should begin to celebrate ourselves, too.

“The decision to teach students on a pro bono basis came out of my commitment and passion to impart field experience to the students.”

He, however, expresses appreciation to those who contributed in one way or another to his journey in the journalism profession.

Also reacting, Dr Mahmud Abdulraheem, another awardee, described the recognition as a morale booster for him to do more for humanity, recalling how he joined the Department as a freelancer before he was appointed as a senior researcher.

“I came in at a time as a freelancer. I was just teaching without any remuneration, and I was so dedicated to my duty and that one cumulated into my appointment as a senior researcher. I was given a blanket letter of appointment with a special privilege to determine when to resume; it was left open-ended. This has to be traced to Prof Oloyede because he wanted to match what is taking place in the classroom and what is taking place in the field”.

Prof Adesina Lukman Azeez was represented at the event by his wife, Mrs Omowumi Azeez, who thanked the Department for the honour and recognition, and promised the dedication of his husband in imparting quality education to the younger generation.

In attendance were the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu; Senior Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Communications, Mallam Abdullateef Ibrahim; Dean, Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences, UNILORIN, Prof. Saudat Sallah Abdulbaqi; pioneer Dean of the faculty, Prof Omenogo Veronica Mejabi; Director, Corporate Affairs Department, University of Ilorin, Chief Kunle Akogun; and former Chairman, Ilorin East Local Government, Alhaji Suleiman Yahaya.

Others were General Manager of The Herald Newspapers, Mr Yomi Adeboye; representative of the General Manager of Radio Kwara and Director of News and Current Affairs, Hajia Kuburat Mashood Mahmud; Prof Lambe Kayode Mustapha; and Head of the Department of Mass Communication, Dr Patrick Udende; among others.

Speaking at the event, Dean of the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences, Prof. Abdulbaqi, described the recognition as well deserved, given their contributions and what they have invested in the development of the Department.

She hailed Prof Azeez for playing a significant role in imparting quality education to the students.

Prof Abdulbaqi also pointed out the roles played by Oloriewe Adedoyin and Barrister Abdulraheem as members of the White Paper Committee for the establishment of the Department some years back.

She noted with delight that the honourees have invested so much into the development and growth of the Department.

Dr Udende, the convener, for his part, said that since the birth of the Department 21 years ago, it has been growing from strength to strength, because of its solid foundation.

He noted that the Department has enjoyed invaluable contributions of the honourees and other stakeholders and called on others to emulate them.

In his remarks, DG of NOA, Mallam Onilu, congratulated the awardees on their recognition, saying they have given back to the system by impacting the lives of younger generations.

He particularly thanked the awardees for bridging gaps between what is obtainable in the classroom and practical experience in the field.