UNILORIN Graduates 9,924 Students From Inaugural U-Inspire Programme

The University of Ilorin has graduated 9,924 students from the maiden edition of its U-Inspire Programme, an initiative designed to equip final-year students with employability and entrepreneurial skills to solve societal problems and become job creators rather than job seekers.

The graduation ceremony, themed “Empowering Employability, Innovation, and Real-world Problem Solving,” was held at the University Auditorium and attended by students, faculty members, industry partners, and dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. Adegboyega Adisa Fawole, congratulated the graduands for their dedication and commitment to the programme.

He urged them to pursue their dreams with determination and creativity, stressing that great innovations often begin with small ideas.

“A small idea can transform into something big. Have the mindset to make it bigger. Don’t drop your dream, nurture it. UNILORIN is here to help you compete globally,” Prof. Egbewole said.

He further advised the graduates to take calculated risks and become proactive problem-solvers who will contribute meaningfully to national and global development. The Vice Chancellor also commended the nine partner organisations that collaborated with the university to deliver the U-Inspire training, noting that their support has helped produce well-rounded and industry-ready graduates.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the U-Inspire Implementation Committee, Prof. Rasheed Gbenga Jimoh, applauded Prof. Egbewole and the university management for initiating the programme, which he described as a transformative platform for equipping students with 21st-century digital and leadership skills.

Prof. Jimoh, who is also the Director of the Directorate of Computer Services and Information Technology (COMSIT), said the programme focused on three core skill areas, leadership, web design, and graphic design and was conducted through an intensive two-month internship.

He further encouraged the graduands to acquire a “digital driver’s license” to remain competitive in today’s technology-driven job market.

Delivering the keynote address, the Managing Director of Tascon Plastic Industries Limited, Dr. Akeem Salawudeen, represented by Mr. Ajadi Oladimeji, urged the graduates to focus on building portfolios of problem-solving achievements rather than relying solely on academic transcripts.

“As we empower employability, nurture innovation, and strengthen real-world problem-solving, we are not just producing graduates, we are producing builders of our economy and our nation,” he said.

Dr. Salawudeen also called for stronger collaboration between academia and industry to develop graduates who are not only ready to thrive in the 21st century but to shape its future.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Zakmad, Mr. Zakirdeen Oladotun, emphasised that academic degrees alone are no longer sufficient for career success, urging students to embrace entrepreneurship and digital innovation.

“You don’t have to know everything, but you must see what others can’t. Open your eyes to opportunities around you and your mind to innovation,” he advised.

Also speaking, the Director of the Centre for Research, Development and In-House Training (CREDIT), Prof. Abdulkarim Oloyede, commended the U-Inspire initiative, noting that more partners would be engaged to expand learning opportunities for students.

He stressed that university certificates alone are no longer adequate for employability, adding that complementary programmes like U-Inspire provide practical exposure and innovation-oriented skills necessary for solving real-world problems.

Prof. Oloyede further revealed plans to extend the U-Inspire training from 100-level through to graduation, alongside the establishment of an innovation hub to enhance continuous learning and creativity among students.

During the project presentation segment of the ceremony, MC George Consulting Limited Group emerged as the overall winner, receiving a cash prize of ₦550,000. HRsquare Concept took second place and was awarded ₦350,000, while Group 2lead secured third place with a prize of ₦250,000.

The U-Inspire Programme is part of UNILORIN’s broader commitment to producing globally competitive, innovative, and solution-driven graduates equipped to tackle contemporary challenges and contribute to national development.