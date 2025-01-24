UNILORIN Gets Two New Deputy Vice Chancellors

Share

The Senate of the University of Ilorin has elected Prof. Taibat Odunola-Bakare of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Prof. Mukhtar Adeiza Etudaiye of the Faculty of Law as Deputy Vice Chancellors.

The duo would succeed Prof. Olubunmi Abayomi Omotesho and Prof. Sulaiman Folorunsho Ambali, whose tenures as Deputy Vice Chancellors expired on December 20, 2024.

The University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, said in a statement that “the two new Deputy Vice-Chancellors would formally assume office once the University Governing Council, led by Surv. Abiodun Aluko approves the decision of the Senate.”

The statement added that a renowned Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Odunola-Bakare, is currently the Director of the Centre for Management and Leadership (CML). She is also the immediate past Dean of the Postgraduate School, University of Ilorin. She would serve as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) subject to the approval of the University Governing Council.

Prof. Etudaiye, on his part, is a Professor of Law and the current Chairman of the University Admissions Committee. He will serve as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Technology, and Innovation) subject to the approval of the University Governing Council.

The current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Technology, and Innovation), Prof. Adegboyega Adisa Fawole, will now serve as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services).

Mr Akogun said: “In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, commended the outgoing Deputy Vice Chancellors on their dedication and loyalty to the system.”

Share

Please follow and like us: