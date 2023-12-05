UNILORIN gets 48 new professors

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has promoted 48 of its academic staff members to the rank of professor. The bulletin issued on Monday by the university stated that Vice-Chancellor Wahab Egbewole said this at a meeting with the new professors. Egbewole said 59 others were also elevated to the rank of associate professor in the latest promotion.

The VC, who is also the Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU), said the Minister of Education Tahir Mamman had approved the request of the university’s Appointments and Promotion Committee. This, he said, culminated in the promotion of the new professors from their previous positions of readers/ associate professors. Egbewole further stated that the approval of the minister was necessitated by the absence of a properly constituted Governing Council for the university, which ought to have discharged the responsibility