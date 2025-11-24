UNILORIN Flags Off 50th Anniversary Celebrations With A Walk

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has commenced activities to mark its 50th anniversary with a vibrant Walk that drew an impressive turnout of staff, students, alumni, and friends of the institution.

Flagging off the event at the Main Gate of the University, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, expressed appreciation to the university community for coming out in large numbers, describing their participation as an affirmation of their commitment to the growth and ideals of the institution.

He noted that the golden jubilee is designed to highlight the University’s impact, draw attention to its achievements over the past five decades, and reaffirm its readiness for future innovations.

Prof. Egbewole explained that the walk also symbolises the University’s strong bond with its host community, emphasising that the institution remains an active and proud participant in the socio-economic development of Ilorin and Kwara State.

The Vice Chancellor also extended gratitude to development partners and friends of the University from across the world for their consistent support, which he said has contributed tremendously to the University’s growth and the success of the anniversary programme.

He, however, said the walk will climax with a courtesy visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, as he described the visit as symbolic, noting that the Emirate has played a significant role in the University’s evolution since its inception.