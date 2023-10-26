UNILORIN: Faculty Of Vet. Medicine Inducts 29 Graduands

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ilorin, has produced and inducted 29 graduates of Veterinary Medicine in the 2021/2022 academic session.

The son of a Police Officer in Ogun state and a petty trader mother, Fasasi Abdulbasit, emerged as the best graduate in the faculty.

Performing the induction at the 5th Induction/Oath Taking ceremony at the university auditorium on Wednesday, the President of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria, AIG Aishatu Abubakar-Baju, represented by Professor Mathew Adamu, charged the graduands to abide by laid down rules, regulations and laws, adding that the regulatory agency has digitised its operations to check quackery and provide more efficient and effective operation while urging the graduands to register with the agency to practice legally.

“You must practice within ambits of ethics of the profession and within the law or face tribunal set up to try defaulters”, she said.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole (SAN), charged the graduands to go out and soar like eagles with comportment and integrity.

The vice Chancellor, who said that parents and society deserve more from the new veterinary doctors for the labour on them, added that they cannot afford to disappoint, their parents, the University, their alma mater and Nigeria.

He said: “Practice with compassion because the animals you’ll be dealing with cannot talk. Also, you should comport yourself in society because people expect a lot from you. Develop your capacity. Don’t be complacent. Be diligent. Leverage on technology. This is an opportunity. Don’t abuse the opportunity given to you.”

Also speaking, the Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Professor Oyebisi Azeez, said that the ceremony marked the beginning of a journey that holds great responsibility and even greater reward, adding that veterinarians play a unique role in society as guardians of health and well-being of animals, large and small.

“We are the defenders of the bond between humans and their beloved pets. We are the stewards of our environment, advocating for the welfare of both domestic and wild creatures.

“But being a veterinarian is not just about treating ailments, prescribing medications, or performing surgeries. It’s about understanding the intricate connections that exist between animals, humans, and the environment. It’s about being a voice for those who cannot speak for themselves, a source of

comfort to those in pain, and a beacon of hope for those who are suffering.

“In your hands, new veterinarians, you hold the power to make a real difference in the world. You have the ability to alleviate suffering, promote the welfare of animals, and safeguard public health. Your knowledge and expertise will touch the lives of countless creatures, both great and small.

“But with this immense power comes great responsibility. The path you’ve chosen is not always easy. It will demand dedication, compassion, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge. You will witness heartwarming successes and face challenging cases. You will become educators, advocates, and leaders in the field of veterinary medicine,” he admonished.

In his keynote address, titled, “From Healing Heaves to Healthy Harvests: The Inspiring Journey to Tunde Agbato, Veterinarian Extraordinaire”, delivered by Dr. Tunde Ifemade, he charged the graduates to draw several lessons that will guide their path in their chosen careers from the life of Dr. Agbato.

He said: We can make a difference no matter where we find ourselves. We should start from where we are and work progressively on our careers. We can also have it all a wonderful relationship with God, a solid family life and an excellent career.

“Let me share with you the 7 secrets of success

1. There is no secret

2. Success is for everyone

3. Your life becomes better only when you become better

4. There is no success without sacrifice

5. Success is achieved in inches and not in miles

6. The greatest enemy of tomorrow’s success is today’s success

7. No advice on success works unless you do.”