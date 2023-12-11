UNILORIN extends POST-UTME registration

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has approved an extension of POST-UTME registration by one week to cater for days of technical hitches. This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by the Registrar of the university, Mr Mansur Alfanla.

Alfanla announced that the new deadline for registration is December 17. Recall that the deadline of the POST-UTME registration was December 10 before the extension. The registrar therefore advised intending candidates to register within the extended period as there would be no further extension.