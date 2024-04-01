UNILORIN Expels, Rusticates 19 Students For Various Offences

No fewer than 19 students of the University of Ilorin, including six final-year students have been involved in various offences ranging from misconduct, theft, examination malpractice, hostel bed-space racketeering and extortion, beating of a fellow student, admission racketeering to assault, have been expelled/rusticated from the institution.

A statement issued by the Director of the Corporate Affairs of the University, Mr Kunle Akogun, said the approval of the expulsion/rustication of the affected students by the Vice Chancellor, Wahab Egbewole (SAN), was sequel to the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 220th/221st meeting.

The statement added that penalties for the offences committed by the students included rustication for either one semester or one academic session and outright expulsion.

The affected students are Adebayo Adeleke, a 400-level student of the Department of Performing Arts, who rusticated for one Academic Session for misconduct, Hassan Hanan Adebola, a 100-level student of the Department of History and International Studies, who was rusticated for one Academic Session for misconduct, Amatokwu Evans, a 200 level student of the Department of Education/Art Education, who was expelled for theft, Ayodele Samuel Koseunti, a 400-level student of the Department of History and International Studies, who was rusticated for one semester for misconduct, Toki Opeyemi Ayomide, a 400 level student of the Department of History and International Studies who was rusticated for one semester for misconduct.

They include Makinde Usman Ayomide, a 200-level student of the Department of Linguistic and Nigeria Languages who was rusticated for one Semester for misconduct, Nwachukwu Chinedu Joshua, a 400-level student of the Department of Life Sciences/Biochemistry, who was expelled for examination malpractice, Onibiyo Eniola Gideon, a 400 level student of the Department of Arts/History and International Studies, who was rusticated for one academic session for misconduct, Oshinboluro Temitope Joshua, a400 level student of the Department of Physical Sciences/Mathematics was expelled for Hostel Bed space Racketeering and Extortion, Sulaimon Mayowa, a 200-level student of the Department of Life Sciences/Biochemistry, was expelled for examination malpractice, Badmus Rasheedat Ajoke, who was rusticated for one semester for beating a fellow student, Afolayan Damilola, a 100 level student of the Department of Mathematics/ Physical Sciences, who was rusticated for one semester for Bed space Racketeering and Ajibola Oluwaseyi Temiloluwa, a 200-level student of the Department of Water Resources & Environmental Engineering /Engineering & Technology, who was rusticated for one academic session for Bed space Racketeering.

Others are Akorede Isiaka Nifemi, a 100-level student of the Department of Mathematics/ Physical Sciences, who was rusticated for one semester for Bed space Racketeering, Bolanta Taiye Zainab of the Department of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management/Engineering & Technology, who was rusticated for one semester for Bed space Racketeering, Elegede Favour Emmanuel, a 200 level student of the Department of Physiology /Basic Medical Science, who was rusticated for one semester for Admission Racketeering & Extortion, Ojelabi Ibukunoluwa Micheal, a 300 level student of the Department of Anatomy /Basic Medical Science, who was rusticated for one semester for Admission Racketeering & Extortion, Okeke Ruth Chinecherem of the Department of Performing Arts, who was rusticated for one semester for Assault and Okanle Oluwatimileyin Samuel, a 300 level student of the Department of Physiotherapy/Basic Clinical Science, who was expelled for Admission Racketeering & Extortion.