UNILORIN Expels 14 Students For Examination Malpractices

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has expelled 14 students from the institution, including 500 Level students for offences bordering on examination malpractices.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun.

The statement also said that the Vice Chancellor’s approval of their expulsion was sequel to the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 219th meeting held on Wednesday and Thursday, January 10 and 11, 2024 respectively.

The expelled students also include 400 Level, 300 Level and 100 Level students.

1. Lateef Lukman Olayemi

Fac./Dept: Agriculture/Aquaculture

and Fisheries

Matric No:17/10AB029

Level: 500

Misconduct: Examination

Malpractice

Decision: Expulsion

2. Kuranga Abdulmuiz Olalekan

Fac./Dept: Agriculture/Agricultural

Extension and Rural Development

Matric No:17/10AC462

Level: 500

Misconduct: Examination Malpractice

Decision: Expulsion

3. Adebisi Janet Bosede

Fac./Dept: Arts/Linguistics and

Nigerian Languages

Matric No:21/15CB024

Level: 100

Misconduct: Examination Malpractice

Decision: Expulsion

4. Ogundijo Abdulmalik Akinkunmi

Fac./Dept:CIS/Library and

Information Science

Matric No:20/52HJ070

Level: 500

Misconduct: Examination

Malpractice

Decision: Expulsion

5. Ashekun Oladiji Quadri

Fac./Dept:CIS/ Telecommunication

Science

Matric No:18/52HP025

Level: 400

Misconduct: Examination Malpractice

Decision: Expulsion

6. Eqwudah Lucky Ojonumba

Fac./Dept: Education /Adult and

Primary Education Studies

Matric No:19/ 25PK049

Level: 300

Misconduct: Examination

Malpractice

Decision: Expulsion

7. Musa Mohammed Asuku

Fac./Dept: Engr and Tech/Electrical

and Electronic Engineering

Matric No:16/30GC073

Level: 500

Misconduct: Examination Malpractice

Decision: Expulsion

8. Ahmed Saddam Opeyemi

Fac./Dept: Engr and Tech/ Materials and Metallurgical Engineering

Matric No:18/30GN082

Level: 500

Misconduct: Examination Malpractice

Decision: Expulsion

9. Ayinla Jamiu Olaitan

Fac./Dept: Life Science /Zoology

Matric No:17/55EK068

Level: 400

Misconduct: Examination Malpractice

Decision: Expulsion

