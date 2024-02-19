UNILORIN Expels 14 Students For Examination Malpractices

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has expelled 14 students from the institution, including 500 Level students for offences bordering on examination malpractices.
This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun.
The statement also said that the Vice Chancellor’s approval of their expulsion was sequel to the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 219th meeting held on Wednesday and Thursday, January 10 and 11, 2024 respectively.
The expelled students also include 400 Level, 300 Level and 100 Level students.
The affected students were drawn from Faculties/Departments such as Agriculture/Aquaculture
and Fisheries; Agriculture/Agricultural
Extension and Rural Development;
Arts/Linguistics and
Nigerian Languages; CIS/Library and Information Science, CIS/ Telecommunication
Science; Education/Adult and
Primary Education Studies; Engineering and Tech/Electrical
and Electronic Engineering; Engr and Tech/ Materials and Metallurgical Engineering as well as Life Science/Zoology.
Particulars:
1. Lateef Lukman Olayemi
Fac./Dept: Agriculture/Aquaculture
and Fisheries
Matric No:17/10AB029
Level: 500
Misconduct: Examination
Malpractice
Decision: Expulsion
2. Kuranga Abdulmuiz Olalekan
Fac./Dept: Agriculture/Agricultural
Extension and Rural Development
Matric No:17/10AC462
Level: 500
Misconduct: Examination Malpractice
Decision: Expulsion
3. Adebisi Janet Bosede
Fac./Dept: Arts/Linguistics and
Nigerian Languages
Matric No:21/15CB024
Level: 100
Misconduct: Examination Malpractice
Decision: Expulsion
4. Ogundijo Abdulmalik Akinkunmi
Fac./Dept:CIS/Library and
Information Science
Matric No:20/52HJ070
Level: 500
Misconduct: Examination
Malpractice
Decision: Expulsion
5. Ashekun Oladiji Quadri
Fac./Dept:CIS/ Telecommunication
Science
Matric No:18/52HP025
Level: 400
Misconduct: Examination Malpractice
Decision: Expulsion
6. Eqwudah Lucky Ojonumba
Fac./Dept: Education /Adult and
Primary Education Studies
Matric No:19/ 25PK049
Level: 300
Misconduct: Examination
Malpractice
Decision: Expulsion
7. Musa Mohammed Asuku
Fac./Dept: Engr and Tech/Electrical
and Electronic Engineering
Matric No:16/30GC073
Level: 500
Misconduct: Examination Malpractice
Decision: Expulsion
8. Ahmed Saddam Opeyemi
Fac./Dept: Engr and Tech/ Materials and Metallurgical Engineering
Matric No:18/30GN082
Level: 500
Misconduct: Examination Malpractice
Decision: Expulsion
9. Ayinla Jamiu Olaitan
Fac./Dept: Life Science /Zoology
Matric No:17/55EK068
Level: 400
Misconduct: Examination Malpractice
Decision: Expulsion
