UNILORIN Empowers Staff With Specialised ICT Skills

The University of Ilorin on Wednesday organised an intensive Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training session for the Information Technology (IT) officers of its various faculties. Speaking at the event, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Olubunmi Omotesho, said that the training was to familiarise the participants with the operations of the university’s recently launched enterprise portal.

The don emphasised the importance of always acquiring necessary skills, and urged the participants to take full advantage of the training to effectively navigate the new enterprise portal. “This initiative aligns with the university’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions for both students and staff.

“This training marks a significant step towards realising the vision of a technologically- empowered and globally competitive university,” Omotesho said. Prof. Rasheed Jimoh, the Director, Computer Services and Information Technology Unit of the institution, harped on the importance of training for all IT officers across the university faculties.