UNILORIN Don: Workers’ Motivation Critical To Organization’s Success

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

A Professor of Business Administration at the University of Ilorin, Sulu Babaita Isiaka, has stressed the importance of workplace supervision and motivation, saying they are critical to the success of any organisation.

Prof. Isiaka, who delivered the institution’s 237th Inaugural Lecture, said the two vital ingredients would also help to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries, as well as in the protection of the assets of the organisation, while also creating a safe and productive work environment for the employees.

According to him, supervision involves overseeing and guiding employees, saying it can either be direct or indirect.

He said: “Direct supervision involves close oversight and guidance, while indirect supervision involves less oversight and more autonomy.

“Benefits of supervision in the workplace include improved communication, increased job satisfaction and better employees development. These benefits can help improve the overall performance of the organisation.”

Talking on motivation, the Inaugural Lecturer said salary increment serves as a great motivator that increases workers’ output in any organisation, adding that conditions of services and work environment should be conducive for employees “as productivity increases as a result of good working conditions” According to him, a bonus system should be introduced to reward efficient and hardworking employees.

He said: “Research indicates that good work environment has bearing on workers performance and it has a great influence on employee’s safety and labour turnover in Nigerian public service, while poor working environment results in significant losses for workers, their ministries, departments and the national economy in general.”

To this end, he stressed the need

for the government at all levels as well as corporate bodies to create work environments that would attract, keep and motivate their workforces towards optimum performance for the good of the nation, adding that the fundamental objective of industrial relations is to maintain sound relations between employees and employers.

“A sound industrial relations climate is essential to a number of issues which are critical to employers, employees and the community. Good industrial relations are highly significant.

He said: “It implies peaceful, harmonious, fruitful relations between labour and management. In such a situation, both labour and management realise their mutual obligations towards each other and resort to actions that promote harmony and understanding.

“This leads to a productive relationship that brings benefits like industrial peace, industrial democracy, and improved productivity to the organisation.”