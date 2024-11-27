UNILORIN Don Warns On Dangers Of Exposure To Petroleum Products

Share

A Professor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Ilorin, Oyebisi Mistura Azeez, has lamented that many people, including animals, are daily exposed to petroleum products from petrol vehicle exhaust, diesel vehicle exhaust, and by virtue of exposure at their duty posts, resulting in cardiovascular issues, ranging from high blood pressure to sudden death from heart attack.

Oyebisi, who delivered the 269th Inaugural Lecture of the University, said the situation becomes more worrisome because people would not associate these conditions with their primary duty which is associated with exposure to petroleum products.

She said: “In many homes, because of electricity inadequacy, diesel/petrol generators will be on from night till morning with emissions all in the environment to be inhaled by the inmates. The heart has been designed to work ceaselessly throughout life by providing adequate cardiac output at a moderate heart rate and blood pressure.

“These functions are regulated by homeostatic mechanisms involving centres in the brain and other parts of the cardiovascular system so that the heart can cope with internal and external challenges as matter required for survival of nab and animals.”

To this end, the Inaugural Lecturer called on the management of the University of Ilorin to equip the Department of Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry with state-of-the-art equipment that is currently being used in other parts of the world to conduct research that would substantially upgrade the University.

Besides, she cautioned that humans, and particularly animals that graze along the major highways, should avoid or minimise regular exposure to emissions from petroleum products, saying its adverse effects are immeasurable and dangerous to the health of both humans and animals.

“There have been very serious cardiovascular challenges resulting in sudden death which will not be traceable to exposure to petrol or diesel which are very vital in considering the origin of some disease conditions in our environment,” she added.

As a remedy, Oyebisi recommended the use of moringa alongside other medicinal plants for the exposed individuals and animals, urging the three tiers of government to encourage the planting of moringa because of its medicinal values, especially its leaves and seeds.

While urging regular checks by all and sundry and for the animals too, the Inaugural Lecturer stressed the need for the government and management of higher institutions to create hygienic environments with zero tolerance for open-air emission of diesel engines and generators in order to save the lives of people working around the engines.

She added: “Both the government and managements of higher institutions should support research on antioxidants for protection against environmental pollution.

These studies should be funded on the protective effects of medicinal plants with antioxidant potential against the harmful impacts of hydrocarbons on cardiovascular and respiratory health.”

