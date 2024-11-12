UNILORIN Don: Nigeria’s Poultry Genetic Conservation Endangered

Share

A Professor of Geneticist in the Department of Animal Production, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Foluke Eunice Sola-Ojo, has lamented that the Nigerian Poultry Genetic Conservation is endangered, while emphasising the need to take it beyond academic exercise with a strong database for their genetic resources.

To this end, Prof. Sola-Ojo, who delivered the 268th Inaugural Lecture of the University, tagged, “The Beauty and Beast in Genetic Diversity”, urged animal breeders and geneticists to be more committed to preserving local chicken and focusing on studies that would enhance their preservation and improvements.

Stressing the urgent need to give priority attention to the improvement of Nigerian poultry ecotypes, the Inaugural Lecturer called on poultry breeders to “Prevent those with beastly/rare plumage and comb types from extinction by producing more of their types.

“This is because all poultry types are useful as either as animal protein or valuable as paranormal ingredients for religion, ritual, cultural and traditional medicines purposes. Thus, urgent preservation of their germplasms is necessary for the next generation.”

She called for adequate funding for research and training in molecular studies to be made available for animal geneticists in Nigeria to ensure meaningful research of global standards, urging the consideration of the Biotechnology Laboratory of the University of Ilorin for positive contributions to molecular research in Nigeria.

She said: “There is a need for population expansion of Nigerian local/indigenous poultry species. This will enable selective mating, reduce inbreeding, and increase

heterozygosity of beautiful genotypes among Nigerian poultry populations.

“The efforts of poultry breeders and geneticists should be directed towards increasing the population of the beautiful ones(Phenotypes and genotypes) through intensive identification and practice of selective mating for better gene representation.”

