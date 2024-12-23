UNILORIN Don Makes Case For Social Studies

Share

A Professor of Curriculum Development and Social Studies at the University of Ilorin, Hamdallat Taiwo Yusuf, has emphasised that social studies should be a key part of the school curriculum because it teaches the students the skills and values that are required to become responsible citizens in a pluralistic society like Nigeria.

Prof. Yusuf, who stated this while delivering the 271st Inaugural Lecture of the University, opined that students develop their ability to tackle complex social problems, their sense of place in the communities, and their value of civic engagement through social studies content.

She said: “This field equips them not only to engage in democratic life, but also to make constructive contributions to society by developing the empathy, collaboration, and critical reasoning they will need to tackle today’s problems.

“The social studies curriculum emphasises the importance of social responsibility, encouraging students to engage in community service and civic activities that contribute to the public good, and the education aims to provide students with a global perspective, helping them to recognise their roles as citizens of an interconnected world.

“Social studies knowledge enables students to use problem-solving skills to address real-world problems and help them effectively address complex social issues.

“The curriculum is ethical because it seeks to make students think about the consequences of their choices and actions in society. Education in social studies is about teaching students to express their ideas clearly and convincingly in different settings because civic life requires communication.

“Social studies also cultivate an appreciation for learning about society, inspiring students to pursue their exploration of social issues well beyond the classroom, and developing thoughtful, active citizens for life.”

Believing that it is still not yet Uhuru as far as teacher education is concerned, the Inaugural Lecturer sought improvements in the areas of revising and strengthening teacher education programmes, professional development, implementation of robust supervision frameworks, as well as addressing infrastructure and resource challenges, among others.

Other areas, she added, include integrating civic education in all aspects of teacher education, encouraging technology integration, and encouraging community involvement in teaching activities, as well as making the teaching profession more attractive through improved conditions of service.

She specifically recommended the use of the 4Rs framework which are re-imagine, reconfigure, reshape, and reform, to provide theoretical knowledge and practical hands-on skills for teacher educators through entrepreneurship teacher education for them to develop responsible entrepreneurial competencies and practices.

