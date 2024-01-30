UNILORIN Debunks Abduction Story Of Its Student

…Management says varsity is safe

The management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has expressed grave concern about a purported kidnap story of one of its students, Moyosore Bright.

A statement by the Director of corporate Affairs of the University, Kunle Akogun, said: “The said student is hale and hearty, and her purported abduction was a ruse and figment of the imagination of the rumour mongers.

“The management further assures the public that its campus is safe for learning, research, and community service in pursuit of its tripartite mandate.”