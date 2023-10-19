UNILORIN Condoles With Parents Of Student Who Died By Suicide

The management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has said they received with sadness and great shock the death of one

of the University students, Sanni Hameedat, by suicide allegedly over a failed financial transaction.

A statement issued by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, on behalf of the management, described the incident as “a most horrible way to die, especially for a promising young lady who had every opportunity before her to make it big in life”.

Mr Akogun expressed the management’s sympathy with the parents, siblings, friends and colleagues of the deceased and prayed that God give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The management has therefore admonished the students of the University to be wary of the company they keep in order not to fall into the traps of scammers.

“The University of Ilorin is reputed to be a bastion of moral and academic education and we are surprised that any of our students, upon all the moral and academic instructions inculcated in them, could have associated with such an undesirable element of a supposed boyfriend, and even went ahead to take the extreme step of taking her own life”, the University management lamented.