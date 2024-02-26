UNILORIN Begins Screening Of 16,920 Admission Seekers

A total of 16,920 admission seekers who registered for the 2023/2024 Post UTME of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) have been screened in a rigorous exercise between Monday, February 19, 2024, and Friday, February 23, 2024.

The screening exercise, which was entirely computer-based, was held on the University Campus between the hours of 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. each day.

Speaking on the exercise, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Abayomi Olubunmi Omotesho, commended the candidates for abiding by the examination rules throughout the exercise, noting that there were no recorded incidents of examination malpractice or impersonation.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor explained that the test was officially completed last Thursday (February 22, 2024), while Friday, February 23, 2024 was for mop-up, to accommodate candidates who were unavoidably unable to sit the test within the previously scheduled dates.

When asked about the prompt daily release of results to candidates, Prof. Omotesho attributed it to the vision of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, to ensure that the University continues to conform with global best practices.

On when candidates could start checking their admission status, Prof. Omotesho assured them that the University would begin posting information on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) once the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) opens CAPS for the process, emphasising that any admission conducted outside CAPS remains illegal.

Prof. Omotesho warned candidates to beware of scammers and advised them to only use the University’s official platforms for information and communication.

Also speaking, the Director of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centre, University of Ilorin, Prof. Kamilu Rauf, was ecstatic that no technical issue was recorded throughout the examination period, lauding the management for the support offered towards the successful conduct of the examination.

The Director, who is a renowned Professor of Mathematics, also commended the management of the University for ensuring strict compliance with examination guidelines at the CBT Centre by staff and students of the University, adding that the Centre is also ready to conduct examinations for students of the School of Preliminary Studies from Thursday (February 29, 2024) to Friday (March 1, 2024), while examinations for the undergraduate students would begin on Monday (March 4, 2024) at the Centre.

Prof. Rauf assured that the Centre is also adequately prepared for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations to be conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).