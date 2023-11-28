UNILORIN Approves Paternity Leave For Male Staff

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) on Monday approved paternity leave for male staff of the institution.

The university made the announcement while speaking at a press conference anchored by the Registrar of the institution, Mr Mansur Alfanla.

Speaking with newsmen, Mr Alfanla highlighted that the development came as a result of the varsity’s recently updated circumstances of Service as part of efforts to improve the varsity’s working circumstances

According to him, male workers whose partners have a baby are entitled to 14 days of leave.

”Paternity leave is for serving male officers whose spouse delivers a baby. The period of the leave shall be 14 working days.

“Where the family of a male officer adopts a child under four months old, the officer will similarly enjoy paternity leave for a period of 14 working days,” Alfanla said.