Unilorin Alumni: Fasakin Denies Impersonating As President

The Dr Adewale Fasakin-led executive committee of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association has described as “unguarded and misdirected,” the claim by Prof. AbdulRasaq Kilani that he is being impersonated as the group’s president.

Kilani’s faction had on the weekend accused Fasakin of parading himself as the association’s President three years after his removal for abuse of office.

The Association’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Chapter Chairmen, in a statement co-signed by the National Vice President II, Mr Yomi Olumuyide and Segun Onipinwa (for chapter chairmen,) reacting to recent online news publication by Kilani accusing Fasakin of ‘impersonating’ him, said the development has categorised the word as misdirected; as Kilani himself is the person impersonating Fasakin.

The statement said, “Kilani’s submission can be viewed as the whimper of a child who lost his way running errand for some community tyrants.”

The group said: “Dr Wale Fasakin and his Executive Committee is yet the authentic apex body of the Association as the purported congress held by the Kilani group at a beer parlour sometime this year to appoint him, Kilani, National President and some other faceless persons as members of the executive committee was a mere kindergarten drama and a demonstration of crass ignorance of law as a case with Suit No: KWS/92/2021 involving the Association is still pending before a competent court of law in Ilorin, whereby, the status quo ante bellum is still and or ought to be retained.”

He accused Kilani’s faction of lacking adequate knowledge of the history and the current affairs of the Association.

According to him, obviously, they were not properly briefed about the said court case and the implications it continues to portend for them.

“Kilani’s, group and the slave-drivers behind the wheel driving the vehicle erroneously boarded by Mr. Kilani and his group to an accident waiting to happen.

“We have said it repeatedly and everyone can start to see it now that Mr Kilani and his group are not proven members of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association, but mere errand boys used by certain crafters to fetch their burnt chestnuts out of a raging fire.

“Surely, their fingers will get burnt as they have unguidedly allowed themselves to be led into the race of an ungirth runner. They should start to get ready to face the wrath of the law in due cause,” they warned,” he said.

Fasakin’s group however accused the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor of complicity and favouritism in the matter he ought to play neutrality.

“Further, we are bold to say that these claims were notified to the office and the person of the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole, SAN.

“He chose to neither arrest the tide nor resolve the matter as appropriate. It appears and will continue to appear that the Vice-Chancellor who was part of the alleged caretaker group before becoming the Vice-Chancellor, still takes sides with them.

“We supposed the Vice-Chancellor should be a father figure to all parties. It is sad to view the opposite. Also, it would interest anyone to know that the said purported caretaker committee was not recognised by the Association’s constitution.

“Dr Fasakin gave the Alumni Association a loan of one million Naira, paid into the Alumni Association’s Micro-finance bank account in two instalments of N500,000:00 each in August 2020, to be able to pay the salaries of the Association’s staff working at the two hostels and at the secretariat during the COVID-19 period.

“The National Executive Council hereby call on EFCC, ICPC, and DSS to look into the unauthorised operation of the Association’s accounts since 2021 to date,” it urged.

The statement recalled that Fasakin has been running the Association with his personal money since 2021 “when the enemies of the Association succeeded, via the help of the University, to hijack the Association’s bank accounts from the said Fasakin-led exco.

“Again, we assert that the Vice-Chancellor is aware of all these under-dealings because we informed him by writing, hoping he would be a neutral umpire to stop the irregularities.

“He neither responded to our protests nor stopped the caretaker’s misdeed,” adding that: “It was on record that the Vice-Chancellor, in respect of certain suits in the court, particularly, the one instituted by the Law Alumni group and the one instituted by one Omipidan, instructed the parties concerned to withdraw the suits and revert to him for amicable settlement.

“Dr Fasakin, demonstrating great respect to the VC, withdrew his own counter suits, but the other party, in a display of lack of respect to the VC, did not. That particular suit is still pending in court, set to proceed by next year.

“The Chancellor and chairman of the council were also briefed about all these things, he promised to wade into the matter, but he is yet to show everyone including the university community and the whole world any iota of honouring his words.

“We, in strong terms, advise Mr Kilani and his group to refrain from ‘counting the slaves’.

“If truly Mr Kilani wants to show that he is a professor, let him sleep over the submissions herein and recategorize the set of people who have turned the Association into an ATM card and the new set of people like him and his purported exco, benefitting from it,” it alleged.

