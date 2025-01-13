Unilorin Alumni Crisis: Faction Accuses VC Of Complicity

Share

The embattled National President of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association, Dr. Wale Fasakin, has given details of the fact heralding the ongoing crisis rocking the Association, accusing the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. AbdulWahab Egbewole of meddlesomeness and complicity.

Addressing newsmen in Ilorin at the weekend, Fasakin said that the Association was enjoying peace, patronage and targeted goodwill until 2021, when the VC threw caution to the wind and pitched tent with an illegal steering committee that birthed an estranged executive committee led by Prof. Jeleel Ojuade According to him, the alleged involvement of Prof. Egbewole and others led to a court action with case number: KWS/66/2022 filed at the Ilorin High Court.

“The litigation was be tween the Association Executive Committee and the Caretaker/the past President and Prof Egbewole (SAN) which appeared on account of his alleged complicity in the illegal and purported amendment of the Association’s Constitution and as the Chairman of an illegal and backdoor ‘Constitution Amendment Committee’,” he stated.

He recalled that Egbewole 1 once invited the warring groups for dialogue only to align with another contesting faction.

“On his appointment as the new Vice Chancellor, Egbewole appealed to the Alumni body to withdraw from the law court, the existing case against him and his cohorts, promising to attend to the matter in a way that justice would be seen to have been served.

Share

Please follow and like us: