Unilorin Alumni Crisis: BoT Calls For Ceasefire By Factions

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association has urged a ceasefire by the warring factions of the alumni group.

A statement issued by the Chairman, Hon. (Mrs) Cecilia Cook, also commended the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University, Professor AbdulWahab Egbewole for various notable achievements in office, noting that the developmental strides are customary to the school.

The Board, while seeking improved face for its alma mater, expressed dissatisfaction over the rift in the National Alumni Association and the resultant negative effect on the image of the University community and the association itself.

“For the purpose of permanent resolution to the conflict between the opposing parties, the Board, hereby, issues a cease fire to them, particularly, in online platforms, pages of newspapers and on any other platforms that may warrant,” Cook said.

According to the statement copied newsmen in Ilorin, “By this, the Board expresses willingness to join hands with the Governing Council to resolve the crisis before the end of the first quarter of the year 2025, God willing.”

It however, directed all opposing parties to obey the directive “as soon as published on a national daily and await further directives by the Board before the end of February, 2025.

“The Board will, certainly, serve a hard copy of the release on the offices of the Vice-Chancellor and that of the Council Chairman for the purposes of bearing the message to the University community and the council, in particular.

“The Board will, in earnest, contact personalities such as Dr. Olawale Fasakin, Professors Kilani, Durosaro, Jeleel Ojuade and others relevant to the matter.

“The Board wishes all the parties concerned to exercise patience and be hopeful to see the end to the crisis in due course,” it added.

The University of Ilorin Alumni Association has for long enmeshed in leadership tussle, creating two factions led by Dr. Wale Fasakin and Prof. Kilani.

