Unilorin Alumni Applaud Tinubu For Appointing Its Members

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) Alumni Association has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing four of its members into key positions in his administration.

The commendation was contained in a press statement jointly signed by the association’s National President, Stephen Olawale Fasakin, and National Publicity Secretary, Bolanle Olatunde.

According to the statement, the appointed alumni include Babs Omotowa, a former Managing Director of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), who is now a member of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Board; and Dr. Kayode Opeifa, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, who has been appointed the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Others are Kemi Nanna Nandap, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), whose tenure was recently extended until December 2026, and Roland Ewubare, who was newly appointed as the Group Chief Operating Officer of the NNPC.

“We are indeed very grateful to President for counting our alumni worthy of appointments into such strategic and key positions.

“While we wish the new appointees a successful tenure in office, we assure Mr. President of our continued and unflinching support for his administration,” the statement read.

