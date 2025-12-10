UNILORIN @ 50: Celebrating An Iconic Centre For Academic Excellence

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) as the institution rolled out the drums to reflect on the past, acknowledge accomplishments and challenges, as well as lessons learnt

Fifty years in the life of an individual or an institution is, no doubt, a significant milestone, marking half a century of diverse experiences, growth, and transformation. It offers the individual or institution the unique opportunity to cast a sober reflection on the past, to acknowledge what had been their accomplishments and challenges in the past five decades.

And this was the invaluable experience of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), which had rolled out the drums in celebration of the 50 years of the establishment of the iconic Citadel of Learning. Today, UNILORIN, which answered to the sobriquet: ‘Better By Far University’, has grown into one of Nigeria’s top universities, renowned for academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and community service.

Anniversary walk

On November 24, 2025, the university kick-started the 50th anniversary celebrations with a vibrant ‘Anniversary Walk’ that drew an impressive turnout of staff, students, alumni, and friends of the institution. This was followed the following day by a press briefing that was addressed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), ahead of the commissioning of a new NASRDA/DSA Space Research Centre, a project that Egbewole described as “bold, courageous and innovative.”

According to the Vice Chancellor, the project, which was conceived and completed within six months, was a testament to the university’s commitment to cutting-edge research and its readiness to shuttle into space. He added: “From the first day we discussed the idea, we never rested until the project was delivered. It is our hope that the synergy between our university, the National Space Research and Development Agency and the Defence Space Administration will blossom.”

Egbewole said the centre aligned with the university’s new strategic direction, adding: “When I came on board in 2022, our first strategic plan was concluding, and we resolved that the next would push us beyond the state.

Today, with this research centre, we are ready to shuttle into space.” He expressed confidence that the partnership among the three institutions would yield worldclass scientific output. “Our researchers will use this edifice to bring their ideas to fruition so that we can compete with anywhere in the world; Asia, Europe or America.”

Also speaking at the project commissioning, the newly appointed Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (who was then the Chief of Defence Staff), who was represented at the event, commended the university for hosting the facility, describing it as a vital national asset. “We appreciate the university for supporting national development.

Placing this centre here gives students direct access to the skills and tools needed in the space ecosystem,” he said. He added that the centre would strengthen Nigeria’s defence and technological capabilities. “Its purpose is to conquer the challenges confronting our national space system and advance Nigeria’s space research and development,” he added.

Leading university

Egbewole, at the press briefing, highlighted the university’s journey since 1975, noting that UNILORIN has evolved from a modest institution into one of Nigeria’s leading universities.

“The university stands tall as the University of First Choice,” he said. “Our stable academic calendar, motivated workforce, technological innovation and global recognition speak for us,” he added. On national security, the VC urged Nigerians to take collective responsibility to confront rising security threats, cautioning against foreign interference that could undermine national sovereignty, in veiled reference to the recent remarks by the US President, Donald Trump.

“While partnership with world powers is welcome, it is another thing entirely for the sovereignty of Nigeria to be compromised. I urge Nigerians to rise above ethnic and religious fault lines, and if there is a time for Nigerians to rally together, it is now,” Egbewole admonished.

Addressing the Alumni on the occasion of the ‘50th Anniversary Alumni Colloquium Day and Award Presentation’, Egbewole charged the Alumni Association to drive programmes that would enhance employability, create opportunities, stimulate endowments, and facilitate scholarships and grants for the university, its members, and future graduates.

The VC, who said the university’s current operations must expand to accommodate these expectations, urged the Alumni Association to establish platforms that would allow them to track every graduate, and provide avenues for graduating sets, course mates, or combined alumni groups to express themselves meaningfully through a properly coordinated national body. He said: “This body must interface more deeply with the university to harmonise these efforts and ensure lasting impact.

As critical stakeholders, alumni must serve as brand ambassadors, mentors, and sources of financial, intellectual, and moral support. From this anniversary onward, alumni must look inward for ideas and outward for opportunities that can elevate the university in every form.

“The body must familiarise itself with the university’s strategic plans and build bridges – identify ing critical partners such as telecommunications firms, research platforms, industries, security agencies, and both local and international institutions – that can be mobilised to support our growth.”

He stressed the need for the Alumni to connect with their roots, communicate the university’s vision clearly, and embrace the power of technology which now shapes the world, adding that “for a people seeking global recognition, we must rise above out-dated practices. We must automate, innovate, and redesign our processes to make them faster, easier, affordable, efficient, and satisfactory in both content and delivery”.

Egbewole added: “We must move from the traditional alumni approach to an integrated partnership alumni model. By this, I mean alumni must enter into a dynamic, mutually beneficial relationship with the University. Alumni should see themselves as part of the day-to-day life of the institution, serving, among others, as reputation and prestige managers, and fundraisers, initiators of life-long projects and mentors of current students, and providers of scholarships and sponsorships. “This integrated model is the future. It is the bridge between where we stand today and the global university we aspire to become.

Modernisation and future

He added: “We are also pursuing self-reliance in electricity generation, aiming for a 24/7 power supply that will make life more comfortable for our students and staff, while providing the stable power required for research and innovation.”

In his speech as Guest Speaker at the event, former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, the first Alumnus of the university to become a governor, noted that the world would not wait, nor slow down to accommodate institutional inertia, urging UNILORIN to strive to become a global institution where students learn to solve local problems with world-class tools and address global challenges with contextual wisdom.

Globalisation, he said, is not about pursuing international rankings, imitating Western universities, or diluting Nigerian identity, but rather it is about integrating global knowledge with local context to create solutions that are innovative and relevant, world-class and homegrown.

He added: “A global university teaches students to use and adapt these tools creatively; generating knowledge that serves local needs and sets new standards for others. “We have seen this model work elsewhere, and it has also been successful here in Nigeria. Consider Stanford University. It did not become world-renowned by isolating itself from its local environment.

It embraced Silicon Valley, building partnerships with technology companies, encouraging faculty and students to commercialise research, and creating interdisciplinary labs where engineers, biologists, and designers worked side by side. “Let us commit, together, to realising this vision at the University of Ilorin.

I urge each of you—students, faculty, alumni, partners—to join in shaping curricula, forging industry ties, supporting new research, and mentoring the next generation. Let us pledge today to apply our knowledge, resources, and networks to drive this transformation, ensuring that our institution not only celebrates its proud past but boldly shapes the future for Nigeria and the world.” The former governor also urged UNILORIN to establish a University-Industry Fellowship and Mentorship Scheme that systematically connects student teams with alumni entrepreneurs, business leaders, and diaspora professionals who can provide mentorship, seed funding, and market access.

National President

In his welcome address, the National President of the Alumni Association of the University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulRazaq Olubusuyi Kilani, disclosed that the association would build a male hostel to add to the existing Alumni’s female hostel, while also supporting the university in hospitality infrastructure by having an enviable Guest House/Hotel to complement the existing Researcher’s Lodge of the university.

He added: “Alumni Associations play crucial roles in the development and success of their Alma Mater by providing support, network opportunities and enhancing the institution’s reputation. We charge ourselves to do more in networking and mentorship, which are hallmarks of Alumni globally. We must rededicate ourselves to serve as mentors to current students, providing guidance and support as they navigate their educational career paths.”

Anniversary lecture

Delivering the 50th Anniversary Lecture of the university, a former Director of the Kenyan Anti-Corruption Commission, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, emphasised adequate funding for African universities, if true development is to be achieved, noting that: “Nigeria’s vast human resource potential continues to shine globally, as evidenced by the countless Nigerian engineers, professors, and doctors excelling in Europe, America, and across Africa”.

According to him, the rise of Africa depends on giving the continent’s scholars and institutions their rightful place, beginning with universities such as the University of Ilorin. Reflecting on Africa’s past commitments, Lumumba recalled the 1980 Lagos Plan of Action, where leaders pledged to strengthen education and intra-African trade but failed to follow it through, while also citing the 1991 Abuja Declaration, in which African nations promised to allocate 15 per cent of their national budgets to health, a target still unmet decades later.

These unfulfilled promises, he added, illustrate the gap between aspiration and action on the continent. Lumumba, therefore, urged the management of the University of Ilorin to strive towards achieving policies that would be beneficial to their immediate community, Nigeria and Africa as a whole, lamenting that Africa remains the only continent where academics are undervalued while politicians become multimillionaires, a situation, he said, must change for the continent to progress.

He stressed the need for Nigerian universities to focus on creating a new generation of graduates equipped to solve local problems, looking forward to a time when “the minds of young Nigerians and the minds of young Africans would be decolonised”.

Lumumba, who expressed sadness that African countries still face food insecurity, said: “The pathway to self-reliance is a revolution in agriculture, led by academia, and practical engagement in areas like aquaculture, poultry farming, and sugarcane farming among others. “I look forward to the University of Ilorin producing different graduates of agriculture; so that when we talk of aquaculture in Nigeria, when we talk about poultry farming in Nigeria, when we talk about sugar cane farming in Nigeria, Africa will be able to feed themselves.”

He, however, lauded the University of Ilorin for engaging in largescale agricultural projects to shift the national narrative from dependency to self-sufficiency, adding that: “I see the 15,000-hectare area, and I see jatropha farms and teak farms”.

As the University of Ilorin celebrated, in a grand style, 50 years of academic excellence, innovation and growth, the ‘Better By Far University’, to all intents and purposes, stands tall as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for positive change in Nigeria and beyond. Here’s to five decades of shaping minds, breaking barriers, and building a brighter future.