Unilever takes road safety awareness to transporters

Unilever Nigeria Plc has brought its road safety awareness campaign to transporters, reaffirming the company’s commitment to safety practices in a move aimed at promoting road safety. During the recently concluded 2023 Transporters’ Safety Week, Unilever Nigeria expressed gratitude and celebrated its transporters for their steadfast commitment to safety practices. In a statement, the event served as a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to the safety, security, and well-being of its transporters and fleet managers.

The firm said through the support of government road transport agencies, the transporters were reminded of best safety practices that included defensive driving training, health talks/medical checkups, and cargo security training.

The latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics confirmed an increase in road traffic crashes in Nigeria. The 3,617 RTCs it reported in the fourth quarter of 2022 indicated an increase of 6.01 per cent from the previous quarter. Speaking at the event, the Planning and GoTo-Market Director, Unilever Nigeria, Tobi Adeniyi, articulated the significance of this year’s theme, ‘Sáfèty lókàn, shëy jéjé’, by describing it as what embodied collective effort in setting and maintaining the golden standard for safety. He said, “We are pleased with the positive response we get from our team of transporters for upholding safety standards. As a business, Unilever puts the safety of its people first.”