Unilever Personal Care Brands Unveiled as CAF Nations Cup Sponsor

In a game-changing partnership, Unilever Personal Care brands Rexona, Axe and Dove, have been announced as the official sponsors of the Total Energies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 and TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024.

The partnership with CAF was spearheaded by Unilever International, Unilever’s Global Business Unit and Unilever’s Personal Care Business Group. This association makes Unilever the exclusive Personal Care Consumer Goods partner for the two tournaments, with the company working closely with CAF on a range of football initiatives across a selection of African countries over the duration of the agreement.

The football tournament will kick off on January 13. The TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2024, meanwhile, is set to take place in the summer of 2024 in Morocco, with the dates still to be announced. By sponsoring the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023, Unilever is building on its rich history as a major partner of football events and competitions in Africa and Worldwide.