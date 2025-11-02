Unilever Nigeria Posts 50% Revenue Growth, Doubles Profit To N22bn In 9 Months

Unilever Nigeria Plc has reported a strong performance for the third quarter of 2025, with the company’s revenue and profit showing significant year-on-year growth on the back of strategic brand focus and cost discipline.

According to the company’s unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, turnover surged by 50 per cent to ₦155 billion, compared to ₦104 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Gross profit rose 49 per cent to ₦64 billion, while profit after tax doubled to ₦22 billion from ₦11 billion a year earlier.

Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, attributed the robust results to a clear focus on Unilever’s leading brands, an optimized product mix, and prudent cost management.

“Our Q3 performance reflects the strength of our focus on our power brands, strategic product mix optimization, and disciplined cost management,” Adeniyi said.

“We are committed to sustaining brand investment, ensuring supply chain resilience, and delivering volume-led growth through our robust portfolio.”

He reaffirmed Unilever Nigeria’s longterm commitment to the local economy, emphasizing the company’s century-old presence in the country’s manufacturing landscape.

“As a cornerstone of Nigerian manufacturing for over 100 years, we continue to invest locally to expand our operations, build equitable partnerships across our value chain, and nurture deep trust with our consumers,” he added.

“Our purpose remains centered on brightening everyday life for Nigerians.” The strong financial showing underscores Unilever Nigeria’s resilience in navigating macroeconomic headwinds, as well as its ability to balance cost efficiency with sustained brand equity investment.

Industry analysts say the company’s performance positions it among Nigeria’s most stable consumer goods players in 2025, with prospects for sustained profitability as consumer demand rebounds and inflationary pressures ease.