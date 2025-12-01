Unilever Nigeria Picks ED

Unilever Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Uchenna Nwakanma as executive director. He is an industrial chemist with Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in general management and a member of the Chartered Institute of Chemist Nigeria (CICN).

The company said in a statement that the Nigerian Exchange Limited and investing public has been notified of the appointment. Nwakanma is an accomplished Research & Development (R&D) business leader with over 20 years of experience driving innovation, product excellence, and strategic growth across Africa’s fast-moving consumer goods industry.

Uchenna currently serves as Research & Development Director for Unilever in personal care category across the Africa Cluster, where he leads the regional R&D strategy, ensuring the successful delivery of innovation projects that meet evolving consumer needs across diverse markets.

His expertise spans across Home Care, Personal Care, Baby Care, Pesticides, Lavatory Care, and Over-the-Counter Pharmaceuticals, with a consistent track record of leading cross-functional teams to deliver highimpact innovations that balance technical rigor, consumer insight, and regulatory compliance.

Prior to this role, he was head of R&D at PZ Cussons and Reckitt Benkiser at various times, where he led the end-to-end innovation pipeline and capability development programs that strengthened the company’s footprint and competitiveness across Africa.

A strong advocate for sustainable manufacturing and local value creation, Uchenna has worked closely with key industry bodies such as SON (Standard Organisation of Nigeria as Technical Review Member of standards and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to champion initiatives that promote local sourcing, quality excellence, and talent development in Nigeria’s manufacturing ecosystem.

He has contributed his expertise in different Forum across Africa Cosmetic bodies/associations, medical association and the Federal Ministry of Science, Nigeria as public Speaker on topic bothering innovation as a panacea for country development.