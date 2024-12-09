Unilever Nigeria Names MD

Share

Unilever Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Tobi Adeniyi as the managing director designate, effective January 1, 2025. The company said in a statement that Adeniyi would undergo a handover and phased transition process alongside the current Managing Director, Mr. Tim Kleinebenne, until the end of 2024.

He began his career as a Unilever future leader in 2009 and has amassed a wealth of experience across multiple facets of the supply chain (strategic & operational) and commercial operations. His expertise spans logistics, planning, strategic supply chain, procurement and sales and has served in Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia. Most recently, he has been instrumental in driving Unilever Nigeria’s sales transformation agenda, delivering impactful results through strategic initiatives nationwide.

Adeniyi serves as the current vice chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) and he is a member of the Institute of Directors (IOD). The Chairman of Unilever Nigeria Plc, Bolaji Balogun, said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at Unilever Nigeria, I am delighted to congratulate Mr. Tobi Adeniyi on his appointment as Managing Director Designate.

Mr. Adeniyi’s extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills make him an outstanding choice at this time, to lead us into a bright and even more successful future.”He stated that the Board is confident that under Tobi’s leadership, Unilever Nigeria Plc will continue to flourish and achieve greater heights.

Share

Please follow and like us: