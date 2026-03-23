Unilever Nigeria Doubles Profit To N32bn In FY 2025 Results

Unilever Nigeria Plc has released its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, posting strong growth across key performance indicators. The company recorded a turnover of N214 billion, representing a 43 per cent increase from N150 billion in 2024.

Gross profit rose by 62 per cent to N90 billion, while profit after tax doubled to N32 billion from N15 billion reported in the previous year.

Commenting on the performance, the Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, said the results reflect a more focused and agile business strategy.

“Our strong full-year performance reflects a business that is sharper, faster, and built to win. This momentum is driven by our focus on power brands such as Knorr, Vaseline, Close Up, Pepsodent, and Rexona. These brands continue to anchor our growth and benefit from favourable trends across our operating categories,” he said.

Adeniyi added that the company’s operational restructuring is delivering improved value to consumers.

“We have embedded clarity, accountability, and speed into our operations, positioning us to better innovate and serve millions of Nigerian households. Our ‘play to win’ culture prioritises excellence in innovation and execution, while our disciplined approach continues to optimise costs and enhance consumer experience,” he noted.

With over a century of manufacturing presence in Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to delivering trusted products and advancing its purpose of making sustainable living commonplace through its wide portfolio of brands.