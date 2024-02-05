Unilever Nigeria appoints directors

Unilever Nigeria Plc has appointed a Kenyan, Mr. Ben Langat as non executive director and Mr. Obinna Emenyonu, executive director. Also, the board of the company approved the resignation of Mr Jaime Aguilera as nonexecutive director. A statement by the company noted that The Nigerian Exchange and the Investing public had been notified of the appointment and resignation. It expressed sincere gratitude to Aguilera for his outstanding contributions leading to significant development and setting Unilever Nigeria Plc on a path to sustainable and profitable growth.

Langat, who is responsible for Unilever’s operations in East and West Africa and joined Unilever from Friesland Campina on January 1st this year. He started his career at Unilever and has previously held several positions working across different regions in Africa including Kenya, Malawi and Ghana. He moved to Coca Cola Nigeria, where he was subsequently appointed managing director before he joined Friesland Campina, where he was appointed to lead their Sub-Saharan Africa operations. Also, Emenyonu assumed the role of procurement director for West Africa at Unilever Nigeria Plc in 2019. Prior to joining Unilever, he was head of procurement at Lafarge Africa Plc and head of procurement for Africa at PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc. Emenyonu has extensive experience in strategic procurement leadership.