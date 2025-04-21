Unilever Nigeria Appoints Director

Share

Unilever Nigeria Plc has appointed Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi as an independent non-executive director.

The Company Secretary, Peter Dada said in a disclosure made at the Nigerian Exchange Group that Ogunlesi’s appointment took effect on March 24, 2025, saying that he has educational background that includes studies at IE Business School, Lagos Business School and the Gordon Institute of Business Science, focusing on corporate governance, strategic leadership, and retail management. She is the founder and chief responsibility officer of Gatimo Limited, which produces the fashion brand Ruff ‘n’ Tumble.

Also she is the founding president of the Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW), an organisation that aims to support women entrepreneurs through mentorship and access to funding.

Ogunlesi is involved with several organisations, including Lafarge Holcim Plc and the Enterprise Development Centre at Lagos Business School, where she engages in discussions on policy and governance.

Ogunlesi is a keynote speaker and holds certifications in Family and Life Systems Coaching and Neuro-Linguistic Programming, focusing on topics related to entrepreneurship and leadership.

