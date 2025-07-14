Unilever Names ED

Unilever Nigeria Plc has appointed Ibrahim Sodipe as executive director. Sodipe has over 13 years of varied experience across financial reporting, financial controls, supply chain finance, forecasting & planning, commercial finance and global audit.

He obtained Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in industrial relations and personnel management from the University of Lagos. Also, he is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Within the last 5 years, he has served as the financial controller for Unilever Maghreb (Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia), commercial finance business partner for West Africa and was recently seconded to Unilever Ethiopia as head of finance.

Sodipe has been pivotal in driving business profitability and has helped enshrine this winning mentality in the business. In the past, he has also demonstrated transformational capabilities in turning around business processes across West and North Africa.

As a member of Unilever Investor Board (East and West Africa), he helps to shape business strategy as well as portfolio expansion. Sodipe is very passionate about serving the consumer needs with the best brands while driving profitable business growth underpinned with strong controls and talent development.