Unilever Employees Partner FBRA on World Clean-up Day 2023

Employees of Unilever Nigeria have partnered with Wecyclers and Food & Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) to commemorate World Clean-Up Day 2023, as part of its commitment to making sustainable living commonplace.

The location of the exercise was the premises of Obele Nursery and Primary School, Surulere, Lagos, where they cleaned and donated waste bins to encourage the pupils to embrace good hygiene practice by keeping their surroundings clean through proper waste disposals.

Godfrey Adejumoh, the Head, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business, Unilever Nigeria, while speaking on the initiative, said: “The World Clean-Up Day is a global initiative that brings together people from all walks of life to clean up their communities.

“In line with the 2023 theme “Embody Unity,” Unilever Nigeria employees worked with partners to make the day remarkable for the pupils and teachers of Obele Nursery and Primary School by helping to clean up their premises.”

Folake Ogundipe, the National Finance Director, Unilever Nigeria, while commenting on the importance of the exercise, said: “The significance of the celebration of World Clean-Up Day is to enlighten people on proper waste management practices and how to turn waste into wealth. More importantly, this commemoration aligns with the purpose of Unilever Nigeria as a company.”