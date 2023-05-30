Unilateral Subsidy Removal Shocking – LP

…says Tinubu’s administration will inflict pains on Nigerians

The Labour Party (LP) has said that the unilateral removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu was calculated to inflict pain on Nigerians.

The party in a statement issued by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said that the party campaigned on the removal of the fuel subsidy, but on the condition that necessary policies and actions would have to be in place.

“Labour Party also insists that the subsidy removal will be gradual and must be done with stakeholders’ input having in mind that a number of refineries will be recalibrated to near-optimal functionality,” the party added.

It stated that the removal of subsidy by a presidential fiat was not only shocking but took Nigerians by surprise, “the reason we advise Nigerians to brace up for more rude shocks and surprises in the days ahead.”

The party condemned the unilateral decision by President Tinubu to remove the subsidy without consultation with the stakeholders, adding that the removal has pushed Nigerians further into hardship.

It noted that queues have returned at filling stations “and Nigerians will, as was the case in the previous administration, begin to keep vigils in the filling station to get just a few litres of petrol.

“As expected commercial transporters have hiked their fares across the country in response to the developments, while product hawkers are once more the king of the jungle.

“Labour Party has observed with pains that some of the petrol station operators simply shut their filling stations and depot owners also shut their operations.

“They have also argued that no clarification was given on the execution of the policy.

“We are therefore calling on the government to quickly reevaluate the policy, and come up with more practical plans to remove the subsidy in such a way as not to jeopardise the peace of the nation.

“We are also calling on the various unions, social activists and Nigerians, in general, to be watchful and ensure that democracy is not derailed by whatever means and guise.”