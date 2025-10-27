UNILAG’s Faculty Of Arts Tasked On Moral Guidance, Conscience Teaching

Against the backdrop of rising moral decadence, injustice, inequality and other social vices in the country, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Faculty of Arts, has been challenged on the need to teach ethical conscience, set moral barometer and with the sacred duty to lead the moral renaissance of the country.

This is as the country was called to restore our education to its original purpose that would build and cultivate good citizenship, refocused to promote humanity and as the moral compass of the nation’s conscience.

The call was part of the main thrusts of the UNILAG Faculty of Arts 60th Anniversary Public Lecture, delivered by Dr Labode Obanor, the keynote speaker at the lecture, organised as part of the week-long activities commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Faculty.

The theme of the lecture was: “Humanities as the Tech Solution to Global Crisis in the 21st Century Africa.” Speaking about the pivotal role of the Humanities in shaping the society, Obanor, who is the President of the League of Social Justice (LSJ), said the age of producing graduates only for job or employment has to stop, even as he added that knowledge should serve and teach conscience.

According to him, it is high time in Africa to embrace transformation with both hands by integrating science, technology and humanities in order to produce a society with moral conscience, and a society that should look to Humanities for direction and good governance.

This is as he added that in addition to sharpening our intellect, we should begin to shape our conscience, saying a nation cannot innovate its way out of injustice, nor can we invent or automate our way out of inequality as true progress begins when knowledge learns to serve compassion.

In his lecture, titled: “From Knowledge to Justice: Reclaiming the Humanities in Africa’s Tech-Driven Future,” the guest speaker noted that if education is to remain human, it must teach us not just to know or learn to calculate, but it must also teach us how to care for one another. “Education should not merely innovate, but to imagine. For what use is intelligence if it cannot distinguish between progress and cruelty, or between wealth and worth?” he stressed.

Therefore, while describing the Faculty as the legacy of a foundation built on conviction,” he insisted that if we allow education to become a competition between smartness and conscience, cleverness divorced from conscience, then our civilization would advance in technology but will regress in humanity. Obanor, who stated that the tragedy of Africa today is not ignorance, but knowledge without wisdom, pointed out that “you can be well educated and graduated from the prestigious UNILAG Faculty of Arts, but having wisdom is crucial.

The application of that knowledge involves your judgment call, discerning your inner values, and personal convictions.” Still on the vital role of the Humanities, he said the Faculty of Arts must continue to be the voice that questions power, the mirror that reflects truth, and the light that reveals what is hidden. “The founders of this Faculty understood what too many policymakers still fail to grasp: that the soul of a nation is not measured by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but by how deeply it values humanity.”