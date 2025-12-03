New Telegraph

UNILAG’s Faculty Of Arts, LSJ Partner To Strengthen Democratic Culture, Youth Voice

The Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG), and the League for Social Justice (LSJ), have restated commitment to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic culture, amplify youth voices, and expand civic consciousness across institutions and in the country.

This is as the Faculty and League announced plans to cohost a landmark symposium, titled: “Voice of Justice: Youth, Democracy, and the Future of Nigeria,” billed for Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at the Julius Berger Hall of the university.

Addressing journalists yesterday at press conference held at the Faculty of Arts Boardroom, the duo of the Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof. Akanbi Mudasiru Ilupeju, and Dr LaBode Obanor of League for Social Justice, said the event marked an important moment in their shared commitment to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic culture, and amplify youth voices.

According to them, the symposium is the first formal collaboration between two institutions, as an intersection of scholarship, civic responsibility, and social advocacy; designed not merely as an academic event, but as a national call to action, especially for the next generation whose participation is critical to building a just, inclusive, and prosperous Nigeria.

