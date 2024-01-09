UNILAG won over N11bn research, award grants in 2023

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Folasade Ogunsola, has said that the university management has continued to automate the university’s processes with a view to making the ivory tower IT-driven, as well as improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to tackle funding challenges confronting the university. This was as she pointed out that the university in 2023 won research grants and awards worth over N11 billion.

The Vice-Chancellor, who spoke during this year’s annual media parley of the university, which took place at the Senate Chamber, Akoka main campus of the 62-year-old institution, told journalists that the university also leveraged on scholarship opportunities, including the Professorial Chair Endowment of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) worth N30 million, which she described as part of financial re-engineering efforts of the incumbent management’s “Future-Ready Agenda.” Ogunsola, who described 2023 as trying period for the Nigeria’s education due to several challenges facing the sector, which include the JAPA syndrome in which university system lost many of its young lecturers and researchers to other countries, said the persistent surge in exchange rates also impoverished the earnings of university staff across the country while infrastructural decay could not be substantially arrested. The Vice-Chancellor also expressed regrets that the salary of staff in the Nigerian university system is the worst in Africa, calling for a change or review of the workers’ salary based on the current exchange rate, even as she stated that the high inflation rate and soaring exchange rate have rendered university workers’ salary worthless. On the Federal Government’s exemption of the universities from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), Ogunsola, who insisted that the challenges of university autonomy is beyond IPPIS, however, hinted that some of the issues in the policy are inimical to the life and sustainability of the Nigerian universities.

Again, while reacting to the hike in students’ obligatory fees, the Vice-Chancellor reiterated her promise that no student of the university would drop out of the institution as a result of the hike, saying that it became imperative as “we need to have new ways of generating revenue to meet our financial obligations.” “The raising of the obligatory fees was a difficult, but necessary decision that had been taken even before the subsidy removal. This was to reduce the growing deficit. The fees still mean that the university can continue to subsidise the education of the students,” she added. As part of moves to cushion the effects of the obligatory fees on the students and in ensuring that no student drop out of the system, the Vice-Chancellor, however, said that at present over 32,778 undergraduates have registered in Akoka and Idi-Araba campuses of the university, respectively. According to her, as promised, no student has dropped out because of the increase in obligatory fees, even as 765 indigent students have so far benefitted from various student support schemes, including scholarships to cover obligatory fees, Adoptan-Akokite scheme, free meal ticket per day and work study, initiated by the institution in fulfillment of the promise that no student drops out due to the increase in obligatory fees. Besides, she said that provision of various palliatives were put in place for children and wards of staff members, while no fewer than 170 students are currently engaged in WorkStudy (of 40-hour monthly), and upward review of work-study stipends from N200 to N500 and N1,000 for specific tasks. Meanwhile, Ogunsola listed part of efforts put in place to support and promote scholarships among students and staff members to include the Sahara Annual Students’ Scholar Award in which N1 million is awarded to outstanding students in Architecture, Economics, Engineering, Insurance and Library Information Sciences, and $12,000 scholarship grant for three lecturers annually, courtesy of Sahara Energy.