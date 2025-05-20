UNILAG VC Reaffirms Varsity’s Commitment to Foster Sustainable Tech Solutions

Share

University of Lagos (UNILAG) Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, has reaffirmed the institution’s unwavering commitment to pioneer solutions at the intersection of technology and sustainability.

She disclosed this while hosting facilitators of the 2025 Green and Sustainable Software Engineering Summer School, a week-long immersive programme which kicked off on May 5, 2025 at the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Resource Centre (AMDRC), Akoka main campus of the university.

The facilitators were led to the Office of the Vice-Chancellor by the Director, Office of International Research, Partnership and Prospects (IRPP-UNILAG) and AFRETEC Coordinator in UNILAG, Prof Adegboyega Ibraheem, and the Convener of the Summer School, Dr Usman Adewole Rufai. While welcoming the team, Prof Ogunsola commended the international consortium for what she described as “delivering a week of unparalleled knowledgesharing, capacity-building, and visionary collaboration.”

The 2025 Green and Sustainable Software Engineering Summer School was attended by over 100 participants physically and virtually within and outside Nigeria at UNILAG for the one-week summer school. During the training, the participants, consisting of experts, industry professionals and students were able to acquire handson experience in green software development, energy-efficient coding, and sustainable design principles.

The summer school powered by Software Engineers for Green Deal (SE4GD) Hub, UNILAG, and SE4GD Consortium Europe with partners across Nigeria, featured several presentations on various topics, such as Energy-Efficient Coding, Green DevOps & Sustainable UX; Serious Games and Sustainability Trade-off Simulations; Smart Decision-Making Labs for Students; Curriculum Co-Design and Redesign Labs for Educators; and Global Networking & Strategic Planning for Institutions, among others.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, “the discourse on green software engineering in Nigeria and across the African continent by extension is not only shaping the future of sustainable digital education, but also reinforcing the institution’s legacy as a global hub for innovation and societal impact.”

Prof Ogunsola said: “UNILAG’s school reflects its broader mission to address global challenges through education, research, and collaboration. So, we are more than excited about the success you recorded during the summer school.

For us, it is a milestone in our journey to redefine technological education.” Meanwhile, one of the facilitators, who is a Post-Doctoral Researcher at LUT University, Finland, Dr Shola Oyedeji, stated that the summer school featured a diverse range of activities and plenary sessions tailored towards the needs of students, educators, and industry professionals.

According to him, the summer school is grounded in the values of the European Union Green Deal and the African Union Agenda 2063, supporting SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

Oyedeji lauded the institution’s leadership for the opportunity afforded them as industry professionals to empower the next generation of software engineers with green skills and tools to tackle sustainability challenges head-on. He specifically commended the Vice-Chancellor for her administration’s Future Ready Agenda” and reaffirmed how summer school dynamic sessions aligned with the vision.

“The sessions seamlessly bridged theory and practice, providing deep dives into serious games, smart decision-making frameworks, and real-world case studies that illuminated the environmental trade-offs in modern software design, preparing participants for a sustainable technological future,” he stressed.

Share