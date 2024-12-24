UNILAG Unveils 10 E-Ride Buses, Rebrands Varsity’s Logo

Share

As part of moves to boost the easy transport system within the campus and enhanced well-being of students, and members of staff, the authorities of University of Lagos (UNILAG) have commissioned a set of 10 Electric Vehicles, under the university’s E-Ride programme.

Tagged: “Cost/Time Saving+Green Energy +Zero Emission = UNILAG eRide,” the electric vehicles, which are also solar enabled, marks another giant stride in the university’s efforts in cutting down on carbon emission while promoting a green campus with cleaner air and reduced emissions.

While unveiling the 10 electric buses, the first set in the fleet at the Council Chamber foyer of the university, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, said that “UNILAG has over the years committed to a Green Campus as evident in the policy against private usage of generating sets on campus and deliberate investment in a centralised alternative power generation system.”

The Vice-Chancellor also recalled that no fewer than 1,000 trees were planted across the university in 2023, which according to her, has resulted in a relative decline in carbon-monoxide on campus.

Ogunsola, who described the vehicles as zero drive buses, however, noted that any country that wants to have a future sustainable environment, needs to go green. “The electric vehicles also use solar to power them. It will cost less as we cater for our students, staff and the environment.”

The Vice-Chancellor, however, expressed the university’s gratitude to Messrs Henry Eke, Chairman of Ogata Global Resources and Itunuoluwa Okusami, Chief Executive Officer of Chart Eco Global Services, facilitators of the Electric Vehicles for their commitment to national development and growth of UNILAG, their alma-mater.

In their separate remarks, Eke and Okusami said the successful launch of the electric vehicles marks a significant milestone in their efforts at decarbonising the transport sector.

The duo said they chose Akoka main campus of UNILAG for the pilot phase of the project because of its eco-friendly nature, and because of the supporting infrastructure such as the existing charging station powered by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

The 14-seater buses, they pointed out, would offer the opportunity to leverage on the UNILAG WorkStudy programme, which will give room for students to work as the drivers of the buses.

Eke and Okusami said the 10 electric vehicles would become operational immediately and will charge N100 per student, which is 50 per cent of the current campus cab fare, saying that an additional 10 units of the vehicles which are currently being assembled in China, will be added to the fleet in no distant time.

They also spoke of plans to bring the assembly plant to UNILAG, even as they lauded the university for thinking out of the box.

In a related development, the Vice-Chancellor, after the commissioning of the electric buses, joined by the principal officers, other senior management staff of the university and journalists rode in the new buses to the main gate of the university, where the newly refurbished UNILAG Logo was unveiled.

According to Ogunsola, the project became imperative in view of the need to convey a message to all stakeholders about the UNILAG brand identity and to stem the usage of the wrong Logo of UNILAG by stakeholders.

